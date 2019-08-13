Home

Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA 24091-2321
(540) 745-2121
Wendell Wilkey Sutphin, 77, of Willis, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Huff Sutphin.

He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Jerry & Kim Sutphin; daughter & son-in-law, Mary & David Blankenship; grandchildren, Caleb & Cortney Blankenship, Lydia Blankenship, Emma Blankenship; great-grandson, Mattis Liam Blankenship; brother & sister-in-law, Brown & Ellen Sutphin; and sister, Frances Thompson.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeff Dalton officiating. Interment will follow in the Harris Cemetery. Family will receive friends from Noon – 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com

Published in The Carroll News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
