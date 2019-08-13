|
Wendell Wilkey Sutphin, 77, of Willis, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Huff Sutphin.
He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Jerry & Kim Sutphin; daughter & son-in-law, Mary & David Blankenship; grandchildren, Caleb & Cortney Blankenship, Lydia Blankenship, Emma Blankenship; great-grandson, Mattis Liam Blankenship; brother & sister-in-law, Brown & Ellen Sutphin; and sister, Frances Thompson.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeff Dalton officiating. Interment will follow in the Harris Cemetery. Family will receive friends from Noon – 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Carroll News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019