William Alfred Howlett, Jr., 90, of Woodlawn, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home. Mr. Howlett was born in Carroll County, VA to the late William Alfred and Helen Carolyn Mabe Howlett.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Lee Quesinberry Howlett; daughter, Carolyn Honeycutt and Richard; two grandsons, William Richard Honeycutt and Lindsay Howlett Honeycutt and Miranda; sisters-in-law, Jewel Howlett, Inda Mae Quesinberry and Mary Ellen Quesinberry; and several nieces and nephews.

Alfred was a loving, kind, and generous husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He delighted in family and friend gatherings where he loved telling his stories and eating.

He served in the United State Navy for four years during the Korean Conflict. Later he served as the Rural Mail Carrier for Route 1 Woodlawn for 35 years. He often said how he loved his patrons and thought they were the "salt of the earth". He retired in 1990 so he enjoyed a long retirement being a hobby farmer and always having a project to work on the farm and at the house. He liked being busy. Even in his leisure time, he stayed active all his life playing baseball, football, golfing, fishing, and bird hunting. He enjoyed watching racing, baseball, and football on TV. He also enjoyed genealogy, history, reading, listening to gospel and country music, and (of course) cooking. In later years, he read and studied poetry while sitting at the kitchen table to be sure his memory stayed sharp. He loved antiques, auctions sales, old books and using his computer tablet. At age 75, he began fiddle lessons but only after he finished his computer skills class. He enjoyed the Cardiac Rehabilitation "Social Club" where he made many new friends and considered everyone family.

He was a member of Coulson Church of the Brethren, Hillsville Masonic Lodge for 53 years (Master Mason), Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of the Confederacy, and the American Legion in Galax. Alfred served on the Carroll County School Board and was a member of the Republican party.

He always said "I have had a good life and been happy even through the ups and downs. I am blessed".

A graveside service with burial following will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at North End Cemetery at 4:00 PM with Pastor Harold Boyd and Rev. Dina Clower officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.