Wilma Imogene Martin, 83, of Hillsville, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2020, at her home. She was born in Carroll County to the late Moody and Myrtle Dalton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Roger and Curtis Dalton and sisters Clara Moran, Ruth Joyce, and Faye Burcham.
Wilma is survived by her husband of 65 years, Fred Martin of the home; her six daughters, Debra Blackwell of Washington; Sandra Pilotte of Christiansburg; Irene Addiss of Laurel Fork; Becky Beasley of Hillsville; Christine Christianson of Roanoke; and Ann Bullins of Galax; brothers Wayman Dalton of Pulaski, Moody Dalton, Jr. and Richard Dalton of Hillsville; 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
All who knew Wilma found her to be a caring and compassionate person. She put the needs of others before her own and was a patient and attentive listener. Before her illness, she enjoyed tending her flower gardens, cooking, and spending time with her family.
The family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice for their help and support. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make donations to Mountain Valley Hospice by sending a check to 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or by donating online at https://www.mtnvalleyhospice.org/ways-to-give/donate/ .
Private graveside services and burial will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020. There will be no public visitation. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020