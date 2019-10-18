|
Zefra Alene Webb, 92, of Dugspur, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Webb was born in Carroll County to the late Joseph F. and Pearlie Duncan Turman. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Wiley E. Webb; brother, Alvin Turman, and sister, Tema Cox.
Survivors include her sister, Fern Nolen of Virginia; brother, James Turman of Laurel Fork; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church at 3:00 PM with Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 2:00 until 3:00 PM prior to the memorial service. A graveside service with inurnment following will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Danville Memorial Gardens with Steve White officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019