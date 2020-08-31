Island icon, entrepreneur and loving father is called home to Heaven. On August 11, 2020 Donald Arthur VanSickle died peacefully in his sleep, in his home, to be with our heavenly father and join his parents, Lenora and Ellis Gayle VanSickle, who preceded him in death.



He lived life on his own terms and lived by the guiding principle of fairness, kindness, frankness and faith in God. He believed you should share your ideas regardless of their popularity as long as your intention was to improve the situation. He instilled determination and a competitive spirit in his three surviving daughters, Daun VanSickle, Kim VanSickle, Laura Whitby (husband Michael) and grandsons Branson Kole Whitby and Aiden Cash VanSickle. He was also survived by his brother Keith VanSickle and Sister Bette Benvenidos (husband Richard).



Before opening Seaport Village Inn, Avalon, in May of 1983, Don spent 15 years developing a ski resort in Southern Utah called Brian Head where he shared his love of the outdoors and skiing with his family, which he had moved to from Europe, where he had spent 15 years building missile defense systems for Hughes Aircraft.



He was a pioneer in so many ways, a trailblazer, passionate, and intelligent with an amazing zest for life. We will always remember him as athletic, fun loving, and charismatic man with a personality that was larger than life and so much fun to be around. He will be fondly remembered with love and laughter and missed so very much by his daughters, his friends and the Avalon community that he called home for over 40 years and loved so much! He enjoyed work and hated being old. He liked his family being close, football, tennis and his grandsons' energetic spirits!



A huge celebration of life for all who knew and loved him will be held after the Chinese Virus passes; both in Brian Head, Utah and in Avalon. Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support offered, every story and sentiment helps to fill the giant void his passing has left in our hearts and lives.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store