Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
M Restaurant
Fred Freeman Obituary
It is with sadness and regret the family of Fred Freeman shares his passing away on January 21, 2019. He is survived by Evelyn Cowper Freeman and his five children: Donna Lynn Faniel, Joseph Harold Freeman, Catherine Ann Van Ness, Donald Fredrick Freeman and Gene Francis Freeman, plus sixteen grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
Fred has resided in Avalon since the '70s; he and Sally (deceased) owned and operated Fred and Sally's Market and Food Service for many years.
His love of the Catalina Conservancy as a guide was exhibited in his enthusiastic entertaining of visitors to the Island. His life's motto was he knew no stranger. These life values led Fred to be a self-appointed ambassador for Avalon.
He was loved and will be greatly missed.
The celebration of life will be held at the M Restaurant, Saturday, March 30, 2019, between 2 and 5 p.m. Bring any photos you would like to share, and Fred stories as well. RSVP to [email protected] by March 10.
In lieu of flowers please donate to: Avalon High School, Athletic Dept., PO Box 557, Avalon, CA 90704.
Published in Catalina Islander from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
