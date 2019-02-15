It is with sadness and regret the family of Fred Freeman shares his passing away on January 21, 2019. He is survived by Evelyn Cowper Freeman and his five children: Donna Lynn Faniel, Joseph Harold Freeman, Catherine Ann Van Ness, Donald Fredrick Freeman and Gene Francis Freeman, plus sixteen grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren.

Fred has resided in Avalon since the '70s; he and Sally (deceased) owned and operated Fred and Sally's Market and Food Service for many years.

His love of the Catalina Conservancy as a guide was exhibited in his enthusiastic entertaining of visitors to the Island. His life's motto was he knew no stranger. These life values led Fred to be a self-appointed ambassador for Avalon.

He was loved and will be greatly missed.

The celebration of life will be held at the M Restaurant, Saturday, March 30, 2019, between 2 and 5 p.m. Bring any photos you would like to share, and Fred stories as well. RSVP to [email protected] by March 10.

In lieu of flowers please donate to: Avalon High School, Athletic Dept., PO Box 557, Avalon, CA 90704.