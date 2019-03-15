George Morris, son of Margaret Irene Lawson and Wayne Albert Morris, passed away on December 20, 2018, at 78 years of age.

George was born in Brazil, Indiana, on March 28, 1940, one of five siblings. George worked on fishing boats in the Gulf of Mexico for a couple seasons and then enlisted in the Army at age 19. He trained as a paratrooper and later deployed overseas to Japan, Ryuku Islands, and Fort Buckner in Okinawa, where he earned expert badges as a gunner. In Okinawa he married Yoshi and had a daughter, Cynthia. The family left Okinawa in June 1962. During his second enlistment he was stationed at Fitzsimons General Hospital in Denver, Colorado, as a Medical Specialist. There in 1963, his son Dwayne was born. While in Denver he earned a Good Conduct medal and Sharp Shooter badge.

George moved his family to Catalina in 1966. In his younger years George loved to go out in the hills, go fishing and swimming. He appreciated visitors at his beloved workshop in Falls Canyon where he always had a trusty dog and favorite cats. He worked as a carpenter in Avalon for many years. For decades he worked at the Holly Hill house where he helped engineer the cupola after a fire, along with a wine cellar, cabinetry, windows, gates, fencing, and many other projects upgrading the property. He spent about a year building some of the rock walls at the cemetery. He also starred in a film for the Catalina Island Museum. George enjoyed collecting things he admired, amassing many historic treasures and cherished vehicles over the years. He is fondly remembered by his many friends and his family in Avalon through his unique gifts and storytelling.

The interment of his ashes will be held on March 28th at 11:00 am at Avalon Cemetery, where the veterans will perform a ceremony in his honor. Published in Catalina Islander from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary