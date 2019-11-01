|
|
Jerry William Mann was born on April 10th, 1940 in Hawthorne, California to James Roy Mann and Leona Mann. He was the oldest of four siblings: Bill, Linda, and Judy. Jerry was married to Jeannie Mann for nearly 58 years. They had four children: Lori Ricci, Mickey Mann, Jeri Lynn Skelton, and Krista Mann. He also had 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Jerry passed away on November 6th, 2018 at 78 years old.
Jerry graduated from Baldwin Park High School in 1958. After graduation, he studied History at Mount Sac College. Jerry loved learning about history and had the best memory. He could tell you everything from Mickey Mantel's batting average in 57' all the way to how many hits his grandkids' scored at their first baseball game.
Jerry came to Catalina Island looking for a new life. Once on the island, he got a job putting up movie posters at the casino. Jerry had a number of odd jobs, but his favorite was working the Diving Bell. He would drive islanders, tourists, and even Tony Dow from Leave it to Beaver. During summer, Jerry played basketball with local islanders, which led him to meet his future wife, Jeannie.
He met his wife, Jeannie Hernandez, on our beautiful island in 1959. Jerry and Jeannie married at Saint Catherine Church on February 11th, 1961. Jerry worked in construction as a carpenter. He built Jeannie a house in Costa Mesa and they moved off the island to start a family. They had three children, Lori, Mickey, and Jeri Lynn, who were all born in Newport Beach Hoag Hospital. In 1972, they moved to Vista, California where they had their fourth child, Krista Summer. Their house is known as "El Rancho Mann" where Jerry and Jeannie lived throughout their 58 years of marriage. Jerry was a hard-worker and loved his "El Rancho Mann." Many islanders visited his beautiful home and enjoyed spending time at the Del Mar Racetrack, San Diego Chargers games, and Padres games. Jerry prided himself on his beautiful home by planting flowers, orange trees, and even building his daughter Krista a house of her own.
Jerry worked in construction throughout his life. Once he retired as a carpenter, he took up the game of golf and worked as a Marshall. He worked at the Golf Club of California in Fallbrook. He went above and beyond his duties at the golf course. All of the people at the golf course loved and respected his hard work. They loved Jerry so much that they dedicated a bench in his memory on the 7th hole, which was known as Jerry's favorite spot on the course.
The Mann family held a Celebration of Life in Oceanside on November 18th, 2018. There were so many family members and friends the event was standing room only – the way Jerry would've wanted. It was a beautiful tribute to Jerry where all 13 grandchildren told stories about their Grandpa. One especially memorable story was from his youngest grandson, Jacob, who was lucky enough to call his grandpa his hero.
Jerry lives on through his wife Jeannie Mann, who still lives at "El Rancho Mann" – the house her husband built for her. He is survived by his children and grandchildren: Lori Ricci (Justin, Joel, Marco, and Gianna), Mickey Mann (Chris, Nick, and Zack), Jeri Lynn Skelton (David and Amanda), and Krista Mann (Chelsea, Bubba, Lexie, and Jacob). Jerry also had two great-grandsons: Jaxon King and Elliot Skelton.
Jeannie Mann and family would like to have everyone join us for a memorial service to honor him at his final resting place at the Avalon Cemetery on November 8th at 12:30 PM. Immediately following at the Sand Trap for a remembrance of Jerry Mann's life.
Published in Catalina Islander from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019