Members of the Montano family both on the island and overtown are mourning the loss of their beloved Aunt Joan. Joan Diane Montano Grant was born in Los Angeles on July 20th, 1928, and after a short illness passed away in Newport Beach on September 7th, 2019.
Most people who knew Joan knew what an accomplished artist she was, but most don't know how early her skills and her gift appeared. In high school Joan placed in the Nationals for sculpture from the Carnegie Institute for Art. At the age of 15 she was awarded a scholarship to the Christian Von Schneidau School of fine arts, where for six years she studied portrait and figure drawing using pastels, charcoal, and oils in the Old Masters techniques. After high school Joan was given a scholarship to Pepperdine University where she graduated with a degree in Fine Arts. After graduation she continued her learning at the Los Angeles Trade Technical school and then at UCLA where she earned her credential for Technical Illustration. These degrees and credentials served her well as she spent the next twenty years working in the aerospace industry as a graphic designer.
When Joan wasn't visiting her favorite spot Catalina, Joan lived at her other favorite home in the foothills in Kern River Valley. During her years there Joan became well known for her painting of famous residents. Joan also developed a tremendous affinity for the many local veterans, and she became well known for the countless number of portrait sketches of those veterans that provided to them free of charge.
Joan loved to travel and partake in her love of fishing, sailing, and dancing; and she always photographed, sketched, and painted her memories of those adventures. Joan never stopped creating and with her generous nature she would offer her knowledge, skill, and encouragement to anyone who asked and was ready to learn.
In addition to her tremendous skill in the fine arts Joan also had another avocation. Joan was an accomplished and very successful participant in the stock market. Using a combination of fundamental and technical analysis including pouring over balance sheets and interpreting stock graphs and charts Joan made all her investment choices herself. In fact, she was so good at generating profitable trades that is was not uncommon for her broker to ring Joan up and inquire about which stock she was looking at for her next investment.
Joan will be dearly missed by her family spread between Catalina, Southern California, and Mexico, and by her lifelong friends in the Kern River valley. In lieu of flowers the family would respectfully suggest a donation in Joan's name be made to , the .
Published in Catalina Islander from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019