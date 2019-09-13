|
JD was born in Long Beach at St Mary's Hospital to parents John and Caryl Davy. After living in Long Beach as a toddler, he then moved to Ohio where his mother originated to be near family. At age 10, JD was given the choice to move in with his dad, wife Shirley and brother James Alexander Davy "JAD". He eagerly jumped at the chance to grow up on the island.
As most of you know, JD loved being around airplanes and that's how he landed in his profession. He got his start working with his Dad at Air Catalina which was a seaplane terminal. At 18 he decided it was time to move off the island. Shortly after moving into the "bachelor" pad in Lakewood he began working for Air Serv at the Long Beach Airport. When business became sparse at Air Serv, JD eventually followed his co-workers to Southwest Airlines at LAX where he remained for 21 years.
He met and married his love, Jana Baldwin and then had a fairytale wedding at Mt Ada complete with reception in the Casino Ballroom. Celebrating their 23 years of blissful marriage on July 20th of this year.
JD enjoyed motor cross and motorcycles, having one himself. He was an avid supporter of his friend's bands and was always there through the years. One of his favorite things to do was to hang out and listen to them practice. He was a kid at heart, purchasing Disneyland passes just to go "hang out". Although he didn't like to fly that often he looked forward to his annual trip to Maui bringing family and friends so they too would catch the "island fever". He would always be promoting Catalina wherever he goes. He had a passion for both of the islands. He may have started out in jeans, T-shirt and Van slip on shoes but he ended up trading out the jeans for shorts and slip on shoes for "slippers". He didn't much like cold weather and definitely not cold water. As he would say "Cold water is for drinking not swimming".
As most of you may know JD was not one for change having lived in the same apartment since he moved off the island. And to him everything had a memory attached so throwing it out was not an option. He was truly an "old soul". It would show when he called a pair of pants trousers and a sweatshirt a sweater. He really enjoyed a good IPA or dark beer but his go to was always Budweiser. It may surprise you that he never owned stock in the company. He also loved to give out nicknames and he had a few of his own aka Jr, Irving, Larry and Javier. And everyone was always a "young man". He loved to tell lots of stories. Maybe even repeating them over and over but that's because he treasured them all so much. He was always a sentimental person which is one of the things that made him so special. He loved his Hallmark movies.
JD was truly one of a kind and will be missed dearly. He touched a lot of lives with his smile, laughter, love and friendship. He was taken too soon from us by an aggressive pancreatic cancer on August 8th. He passed peacefully with loved ones around him.
We are celebrating JD with a ceremony at the Catalina Cemetery on Saturday September 14th at 1PM. Please join if you can. Island attire only.
JD was preceded by mother Caryl Huskey; father John Davy and step mother Shirley Davy.
JD was survived by his wife Jana Davy, brother Jad Davy; sister in laws Jen Davy, Jill Burt, Niki Merryfield and Brenda Moore; brother in laws Jeff Burt, Marty Merryfield and Sean Moore; his aunt Georgjean Shelton, his uncle Bill Shelton and numerous nieces and nephews Ashley, Hannah, Rob, Aly, Alex, Brittney, Courtney and Devin and many other family and friends.
Published in Catalina Islander from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019