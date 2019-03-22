|
It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that our family is announcing the passing of our beloved John Voishan. He was a loving Father, Grandfather, Husband, Pilot, Cowboy Poet, Shoreboat Driver, and wore many other hats to fulfill his community and the lives he touched. He is survived by his wife Diana, his Children, Amy, Jennie, Kevin and Tammy, and Grandchildren, Oprea, Hartley, Katie, Emily, Kenlie and Sile. The kindness and generosity which poured from his heart is a tragic loss to everyone who called him friend, mentor and partner. On June 9, 2019, we will celebrate his life on the 74th Anniversary of his Birth. Time and place to be announced.
Published in Catalina Islander from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019