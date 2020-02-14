|
|
The family of June Scaramucci mourns the loss of their beloved relative. Born in Lake Lillian, Minnesota, on June 13, 1927, to Lloyd and Esther Ward, June passed away on February 2nd, 2020, at the age of 92.
She was preceded in death by her twin sister Joyce Ward Plochere, her sister Lucille Ward Strand, and her brother Glen Ward.
She came from humble beginnings on a chicken farm with an out-house in rural Minnesota. Her striking beauty landed her modeling jobs in Minneapolis before the family moved to California. June went to Catalina and applied for a job at Scari's Restaurant and although at first she was turned down, she asked again and the rest is history. She ended up marrying the owner Vince Scaramucci and together they operated the restaurant and hotel that was one of the island's favorites for decades. Pictures of famous celebrities who had visited the restaurant graced the walls.
June loved the island dearly and swam in the ocean almost daily, and we know that is not the warmest of water.
June and Vince moved to Long Beach after retiring where Vince preceded June in death.
She became involved in the St. Mary's Hospital Auxilliary, helping out with the auctions. It was there she met her second husband Bob Gault. Together their generosity founded the Gault Cancer Center at St. Mary's Hospital.
She is survived by her nieces Glenice Ward Naslund and Michelle Plochere, and her nephews Greg Ward, Terry Ward, and Scott Ward.
Published in Catalina Islander from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020