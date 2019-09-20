|
|
Kayla was the youngest daughter of John & Ann Lazar of Avalon, Santa Catalina Island, CA. She graduated Valedictorian from Avalon High School in 1948. After attending Occidental College, she graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1952. She was a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi sorority.
Kayla married Norman Ned Lawrence in 1952, joining him in his insurance business. Norman & Kayla had two children, Nani (Nancy) and Paul. After Norman passed in 1972, Kayla ventured into a partnership managing a beauty salon, Raymond of London II, for 27 years.
Kayla volunteered for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center's Helping Hand of LA for 32 years, working as the buyer for the Gift Shop. She served as President of HHLA from 1998-2000. She was actively involved in organizing the annual Mother of the Year Award gala.
She is survived by her children, Nani and Paul, as well as 5 grandchildren from Nani: Bud Lawrence (Regan), Deja Grant-Lawrence, Amira Williams (Brian), Alana Bianco, and Jordan Bianco. She has 7 great-grandchildren: Kyra & Christian (Deja), Cambria & Maci (Bud), Oliver & Pepper (Alana), and Callie (Amira).
Kayla requested, in lieu of a memorial or gifts, that donations be made in her name at the Cedars-Sinai Helping Hand Gift Shop or to the Boys & Girls Club of The West Valley.
Published in Catalina Islander from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019