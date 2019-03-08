Resources More Obituaries for Marie Bathelt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marie Bathelt

Obituary Condolences Flowers It is with great sadness and a broken heart that I write to advise all the Islanders and regular travelers on Catalina Express of the passing of my wife, Marie Bathelt. Marie has been a Cabin Attendant/Crew Member for Catalina Express for 34 years and has over the years been instrumental in the growth and success of the company. Marie didn't just show up and do her job, she lived and breathed what she saw as an opportunity to enjoy the ocean environment and engage with the people she served.

Over the years, I can't even count how many times Marie would come home and say what a wonderful day she had at work. She'd go on to tell me about all the interactions she had with "Her Peeps" - Islanders and regular commuters. She took such enjoyment in being part of the community of Catalina Island. For generations, she watched as Islander families went "overtown" to give birth to a new family member then watched those children grow and later go on to have their own babies. There were, of course, also very sad times for when someone she knew and loved for decades grew ill and passed away. However, through all the great, good, sad or bad times she always felt so fortunate to love and be loved by so many wonderful people who rode the boats.

I know many who read this notice will be saddened by Marie's passing. She became part of your lives, and hopefully knowing her made your lives better. She very much wanted to reach out directly to many of you. She even bought custom stationery to write personal departing notes. Unfortunately, her time was cut too short to accomplish her wish. I know many of you have wonderful memories of Marie or classic Marie stories. If you would like to share those with me, I would love to collect them and put them together in a book. I always told her she should write a book about her job and the wonderful interactions she had with all the people she loved. She invariably responded that the reason so many Islanders opened up to her was because she knew how to keep their personal information in the VAULT. Well, the vault is closed!

In closing, I'd like to thank all of you "Peeps" for helping to fill Marie's life with so much love. Her joy rubbed off on everyone around her, but especially me and my daughter, Laurel, who have loved Marie for the past 34 years. Marie always commented how fortunate she was for the wonderful life she lived, and we will miss her terribly.

I am working on arrangements for a celebration of life and will be reaching out to advise of time and place. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to The Catalina Island Museum in Marie's memory.

Love,

Ray Lyman and Laurel (Lyman) Martin

email: [email protected]

Mail address: 736 W. 39th Street, San Pedro,

Published in Catalina Islander from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019