Marilyn was born to Don and Nan Pollock, of Scotland. Marilyn was affected by
London's post war scarcities like rationing books and going to bed instead of feeding
the electric meter. She loved summer travel to the Isle of Arran. It wasn't warm, but
she came to love islands.
Marilyn immigrated to Seattle in 1959 and graduated from Ingraham HS. To her
horror, she was singled out as the little English girl. Her accent was Scottish, UK and American English and made her
hard to place. Marilyn eschewed being the center of attention and called herself average. She thought it ridiculous that
people describe themselves as above average. Humble is a good word for her.
Marilyn was incredibly intelligent, but disdained college. She mastered short hand and went from typist to high level
admin assistant. The most meaningful job she held, though, was to assist a psychiatrist. With his help, she came to
know herself. Because of this, everyone who knew her recognized that she was a truly happy person. Often the remark
was heard: "I want to come back as Marilyn."
Marilyn went to Hawaii for her 21st birthday. On Oahu, while moonlighting as a cocktail waitress, she met Steve, a
Navy Lt. Steve was bowled over by her attractiveness, hearty laugh and Playboy Bunny cocktail outfit. He dragged her
kicking and screaming from paradise, which did not sit well with the Island Girl.
After marrying in 1971 they did a 15 week camping tour. Travel was an enduring theme. Favorite trips were to
Australia, London, Italy and the Big Island of Hawaii. They visited 39 countries and were hoping for more. Also in 1971
Marilyn fell in love with Catalina Island. They bought a condo here and were partners in beach bridge and partying.
"Auntie M," as she was known to family and friends just loved to spend time looking down the canyon from their island
home, with her "cuppa tea" in hand and beaming with contentment.
Marilyn became mom to daughter Dana in 1972. Marilyn's parenting skills were advanced for the time – no spanking.
Good choices were required. Mother and daughter became attached at the hip.
Marilyn was a fantastic cook, a solid tennis player and avid golfer. Bridge was her favorite pastime, and she always had
a book at the ready. In her politics, she leaned to the left. So much so, that a good friend lovingly called her his favorite
"Commie." She was an articulate advocate in arguments, had the soundest reasoning in the room and was a wonderful
analyst of people's behaviors and intensions.
Marilyn willed herself to be upbeat over the last three years. Her happiness could never be diminished and lives on in
Steve and Dana. Immediate family includes brother Don (Jill) Pollock and sister Karen Wilson, of Seattle, cousin Moira
Aitken of Hornchurch UK, sister in law Robin (Robert) Baranov of Poway, brother in law Jack Sweeney of Avalon, lots of
nephews and nieces.
Published in Catalina Islander from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019