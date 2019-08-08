|
Mary Anne Rindge, resident of Rancho Palos Verdes and Avalon, CA, passed away at age 83 on July 15, 2019, at Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
A native of Los Angeles, CA, the daughter of Arthur David Alpine and Mary Louise Swayzee, she was born at home and delivered by her father. She and older sister Eugenia Caroline (Jean) grew up in the Pico/Robertson area. The family summered in Malibu at Paradise Cove, where she met her future husband, John Francis Rindge. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary just before his death in 2013. The couple held membership in First Century Families, descendants of scions who arrived in Los Angeles 1781-1881.
Known as "Anne" to her family and friends, she graduated from Alexander Hamilton High School, then enrolled at UCLA and pledged the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. She worked for the Southern California Gas Company until the first of her four children was born. Nearly two decades later, she resumed her studies to proudly earn her B.A. in Behavioral Sciences at Cal State Dominguez Hills.
She became the President of Mesmer Properties, a real estate company originally established and run by her parents.
She was a member of Saint John Fisher Parish in Rancho Palos Verdes and Saint Catherine of Alexandria Parish in Avalon.
Mary Anne is survived by her four children, Debora (Spencer), Mark (Barbara), Michael (Dawn), Elizabeth (Ross) and their families, including six grandchildren: Jennifer, Melissa, Isadora Alexis, Anna (Eric), Armand (Kate) and Trevor (Judy), and six great-grandchildren: Lucia, Evelyn, Abigail, Axel, Bernard, and Britt.
She will be laid to rest at Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery in Los Angeles. Memorial donations may be made to the . Please go to LMR Torrance's
website, www.LAfuneral.com, to send the family messages.
Published in Catalina Islander from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019