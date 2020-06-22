Peter Costa, 87, passed away peacefully at home on April 24, 2020.

Peter was born August 17, 1932, at home in San Pedro to Anna (Pugliese) and Domenico Costa. Peter is survived by his wife of 62 years Joan, his sons Domenic (Pam), James (Mary), Peter (Teresa), and daughters Ann and Sarah, his seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, his sisters Frances Pilato, Filomena (Tony) Pirozzi, and Anna (Randy) Gomez, brother-in-law Jim (Elaine) Busher, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Peter is proceeded in death by his mother and father and brother Nick Costa.

A life-long resident of San Pedro, Peter attended San Pedro High School, Class of Summer 1951. Peter worked many jobs in his lifetime from neighborhood paper boy to working at the cannery. Once he got into construction, he worked his way up from a day laborer to being a licensed building contractor. He built many apartments, commercial offices, warehouses, and homes in the Harbor Area throughout the 1960's and 1970's.

Peter liked to relax and spend time with his family in Avalon, where he had been going since he was a young boy. 1st with his father on his fishing boat the City of Naples, and then on the water taxi's from Wilmington with his friends and later the SS Catalina. Peter started bringing his family to Avalon in the sixties and finally purchased a family home on Descanso Ave where many happy memories were made. Peter enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and loved when we would all get together and BBQ. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Dodgers who he would listen to on the radio. He loved to be out on the water whenever he could. He loved hanging on the end of the pier and watching the big fish get weighed and the gun go off. Peter was well known and loved by many in San Pedro and Avalon due to his outgoing personality and great smile. He loved his family and all of his friends. He never met a stranger, just a friend he had not known before. Peter, Petey, Dad, Grandpa: We will always love you and cherish our memories of you.



