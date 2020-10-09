Alan Duane Petersen, age 90, died on October 5, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's at the Spanish Peak Veteran's Living Center in Walsenburg, Colorado.



Alan was an architect and professional artist. He was born on a farm in McCook, Nebraska on June 30, 1930. He joined the Air National Guard in 1951 during the Korean war. After graduating from the University of Nebraska in 1956, he started his architectural practice in 1962 in Denver, CO.



Some of his projects were 25 exhibits at the Denver Zoo, American Beauty Macaroni, Coors Distribution, Rocky Mountain Banknote, 30 different banks, Cherry Hills Country Club, National Western Hall of Ed, Stock Show buildings Foothills Art Center, Capital Life Ins. building and many more.



In 1988, he moved to Trinidad where he continued his architectural business and painting.



Alan remodeled the Jamieson building to make the A. R. Mitchell Museum and became a volunteer curator. At that time, he met and married Lois Petersen who is also an artist. Alan loved the architecture of Trinidad and worked many years to promote tourism in Trinidad. He remodeled buildings in Cokedale and a gallery on Elm Street where he could paint and display his and his wife's paintings. Over the years, he has received many awards and produced hundreds of watercolor paintings.



Alan is survived by Marilyn Petersen (former wife); his children, Mark Petersen and Laurie (Brian) Wadding; Lois Petersen (current wife); her three sons, Cliff (Sara and sons Jed, Eli) Dvorak, Steve Dvorak, Drew (Celia) Dvorak; three grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.



At Alan's request, no services will be held with cremation under the direction of Comi Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store