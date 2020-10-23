Anita Jaramillo passed peacefully on September 1st, 2020 in the evening at Brookdale Senior Living Center where she resided the last year of her life. She was 91 years old and in good health when she died.



Anita was born in Delagua, CO, one of seven children of Manuel and Rosario Montez. She was raised there and later moved to Trinidad, CO.



She attended Adams State University where she received her Bachelor's degree in teaching. While there, she met and married Nash Jaramillo her life time husband until his death.



Her early teaching career included schools in Colorado and Trinidad High School where she taught Spanish. She and Nash moved to Santa Fe in 1970 and Anita was soon hired by the Santa Fe Public Schools to teach at Carols Gilbert Elementary School. Anita was loved by many of her students and worked for the inclusion of Hispanic, Mexican-American, and Chicano content in the regular school curriculum. She was successful and Carlos Gilbert Elementary School became the best school in the district for Hispanic kids.



She was a member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she attended mass regularly and did volunteer work for the church soup kitchen, preparing meals for people who were homeless and anyone who wanted a meal. She enjoyed playing slot machines at local and distant casinos with family and friends. She lost more than she won. She loved working in her home garden where she spent many hours, only chewed cinnamon flavored gum, and she used sausage in her red chile.



She was preceded in death by her husband Nash Jaramillo; sons Manuel and Steven Jaramillo; and her parents. She is survived by her siblings Aurora Mestas, Lisa Poorman, Francisco Montez, Genaro Montez, Maria Elena Montez, and Charlotte Lorio; daughter-in-law Charlotte Bralds- Jaramillo; grandson Jason Jaramillo; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Anita will be dearly missed, and she wished all her family and friends well.



Funeral and burial services will be held in Santa Fe, NM and Trinidad, CO at a future date due to public health concerns. Cards and condolences can be mailed to The Family of Anita Jaramillo at P.O. Box 207, Santa Fe, NM 87504.

