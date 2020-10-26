Anna Louise Martinez (Baca), 57, was called to heaven on October 12, 2020. Anna was born in Trinidad, Colorado on May 4, 1963.



She attended grade school at Spann Elementary then middle at Risley for a few years, both located in Pueblo Colorado, before returning to Trinidad and graduating from Trinidad High School. Anna was a part of ROTC and Choir at the Trinidad High School.



Anna was a sportsman. She could out fish anyone; she loved all sports, especially playing basketball. She loved going to bingo, gambling, and scratch tickets. Her days were set by a routine with her favorite shows on TV. She loved collecting stuffed animals and scary movies. Anna loved dancing and making everyone laugh; she was the life of the party. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and loved her animals, especially her dog Monkey. The love that she had for her family was unconditional. Anna had an amazing personality, anyone who crossed her path was sure to leave with a lasting impression.



Anna is survived by her loving husband Edward J. Martinez; her children Lucille (Vince) Garcia, Roseanna (Dustin) Castellano, Richard Martinez, Jeremy (Ester) Martinez; her beautiful grandchildren Esperanza Gonzales, Valentina & Vincecia Garcia, Davion & Kyra Martinez, Olivia & Adrian Martinez; her mother Nadine Baca; siblings Richard (Virginia) Baca, Isabel Baca, Felix Baca; brother-in-law John Ortiz; several nieces and nephews that she held very dearly to her heart; she loved them all in her own special way.



Honorary Pall Bearers Dustin Castellano, Vince Garcia, Matt Lovato, Victor Herrera, Hector Herrera, Edward Ortiz, Richard Baca Jr., Felix Baca Jr., Jeremy Salazar.



She is preceded in death by her father Richard Baca; grandparents Mike & Lucia Armijo, Saturnino & Ameilia Baca; her sister Marilyn Ortiz; brother Filbert Baca; father-in-law Richard Martinez; uncle Frank Abeyta; and her loving puppies Pugsy and Nelly.



Visitation will be Thursday from 2pm-7pm at the Comi Chapel.



Funeral Services will be Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10am at First Christian Church with Pastor Cary Nelson officiating.



Graveside services will follow at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery.



Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

