Anthony B "Tony" Santistevan
1946 - 2020
Anthony B. Santistevan, "Tony" born on September 17, 1946 in Trinidad, Colorado passed on April 13, 2020.

He is preceded in death by parents Ben & Lucy Santistevan; sisters Florence Pittenger Lucero, Lucille Zamora, and brothers Frank and George Santistevan.

He is survived by brother Al (Gerry) Santistevan, Uncle John (Rita) Giron, close as a brother, and sisters Priscilla Fraser, Irene (Ron) Igo, Donna Santistevan Kovac, and widow Sally Santistevan (Frank). Nephews and nieces include, Maria Paniagua, Frank Santistevan, Jr., Lori (Nick) Recides, Jonathan (Fawn) David, and Josh David.

Tony attended Trinidad High until the family moved to Denver, where he graduated from West High School. After graduation Tony enlisted in the United States Navy. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal with a Bronze Star. Tony along with brothers George and Frank are listed on Trinidad's Vietnam Veteran's Memorial.

Tony attended TSJC, where he started his lifelong pursuit of oil painting. His paintings were exhibited at a local artists showing at the Arthur Mitchell Museum. While he sold paintings on eBay, he was fond of giving them to friends and relatives. He played the guitar, traveled widely, followed Colorado Sports teams and liked to travel with friends and family. Tony will be remembered for having been a loving caregiver to the entire family.

No Public Viewing. Mass is at Holy Trinity Church Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Covid-19 requires all attendees wear a mask and follow prescribed location notifications of social distancing.

The funeral will be live streamed on YouTube Channel 'TrinidadTimesTV71'.

The family has entrusted Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home with the arrangements.

Published in The Chronicle-News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home
335 E Main St
Trinidad, CO 81082
(719) 846-2281
