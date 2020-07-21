1/1
Aurelia Trujillo
1919 - 2020
Aurelia Trujillo, of Aguilar, CO, passed away peacefully at home on July 10, 2020, at the blessed age of 101.

She was born in Gulnare, CO, on April 17, 1919, the daughter of Concepcion (Castro) and Macario Martinez, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jacob E. Trujillo.

She was an excellent cook, and enjoyed gardening and crocheting.

Left to cherish her memory are children, Gloria Trujillo, Aguilar, CO, David (Louise) Trujillo, Brighton, CO, Bernadette (Richard) Slusher, Pueblo, CO, Rosalie Trujillo, Littleton, CO, Joseph (Marcy) Trujillo, Aurora, CO, Andy Trujillo Denver, CO; grandchildren, Sandee, Nancy, Alex, David, Jacob, Paul, Joseph, Marianne, Lilly, Andre; great grandchildren; numerous nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many friends, including special friend, Joshua Wells.

As per her request, a private Requiem Mass was held Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Most Holy Innocence Church, with interment in the Jarvis Cemetery.

Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

Published in The Chronicle-News on Jul. 21, 2020.
