Betty Louise Diele, an exceptional woman, with an exceptional career, passed away at the age of 94 on September 21st at the Trinidad Inn Nursing Home, where she has resided since June 2019. Betty was born May 21st, 1926 in Morley, Colorado to Antonio (Tony) Diele and Rosina (Rose) DeLuca Diele.



She attended school in Morley through the 8th grade and then Trinidad High School, graduating with the class of 1944. Betty moved to California to work in a defense plant until the Japanese surrendered in WWII, she then returned to Trinidad to attend Beauty College.



During her life she worked at many different jobs until 1950 when her parents moved to Trinidad. Her mother operated the La Mesa Café for several years and later was manager of the Columbian Hotel Restaurant during the 1960's. In 1983 she went to live at Corazon Square.



Betty knew the food service industry well. Her resume is long and impressive. After leaving the Columbian Restaurant, she worked at Ben Franklin Luncheonette and Tano's Bakery. Her next stop was coordinator for the Area Agency Senior Meals Program at Corazon Square for 27 years.



Betty is not only known for her exceptional meals and incredibly delicious baked goods of divinity, orange coffee rolls and peach cookies, she was loved for her remarkable kindness, loving heart, and deep faith.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings: Rose (Sam Sr.) Regusa, Joe (Adeline) Diele, Mary (Herman) Wilson, Helen (Joe) Bisulco and Sam Diele.



She is survived by several nieces and nephews: Sam and Mae Regusa of Raton, NM and their families, Loretta and Tracy Stuart of Las Cruces, NM and their families, Tom and Linda Wilson of Fort Worth, Texas and their families, and Sister-in-law Lucille Diele of Merced, CA and her family as well as several cousins and friends too numerous to mention.



Visitation will be on Thursday, October 1st from 3:00 to 7:00 at Comi Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery on Friday, October 2nd at 10:00 AM with Brother Harry Gonzales officiating.



Active pallbearers are Bill Naccarato, Nathan Trujillo, Carl Carnevale, Jeff Mangino, Rich Pachelli and Frank " Fletch" Falsetto.



Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store