Brian Charles Hutton
1946 - 2020
Brian Charles Hutton also known as "Mr. Man" to his children, 74, of Laramie, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Laramie Care Center. He was born April 28, 1946 in Kewanee, Illinois to Lewis Edgar and Era Leota (Waggener) Hutton.

He grew up in Trinidad, Colorado, where he attended high school. After high school he went on to serve in the United States Navy and later returned to Trinidad. He worked for the Trinidad Chronicle News as a Pressman and General Manager for several years. His career as a Pressman lead him to an opportunity to relocate to Laramie where he worked for the Laramie Boomerang for 17 years.

After his time in the newspaper business he began working for University of Wyoming as a custodian until he decided to fully retire.

Brian enjoyed woodworking, oil painting, fishing, camping, playing video games, genealogy and especially being a cat lover. He also was an avid Rockies and Broncos fan. He enjoyed sharing memories and stories of his time in the Mediterranean while serving in the Navy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Era Hutton; his brother, Lewis "Buddy"; his sisters, Diana and Sharon Hutton; and his beloved cat, Shadow.

Brian is survived by his children, Brandy Vialpando (Jason) of Laramie and Chris Hutton (Sam Garcia) of Denver; his grandchildren, Isabel, Aaron, and Ruben Vialpando; his niece and nephew, Dana and David; and the mother of his children, Virginia Allen.

Private family services will be held, cards may be sent to the family c/o Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Laramie Animal Welfare Society (LAWS) 1104 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070.

To send condolences or to sign online guestbook go to www.montgomerystryker.com.

Published in The Chronicle-News on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home
2133 Rainbow Ave.
Laramie, WY 82070
(307)742-2479
Memories & Condolences
October 9, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Brian Charles Hutton. May the God of comfort give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:18,19)
N. Stewart
October 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
