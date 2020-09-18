1944-2020
Carl V. Young, 76, of Aguilar, CO passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at home. He was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Carl grew up in Colorado Springs attending Lincoln Grade School, North Junior High and Wasson High School, graduating with the class of 1963. Following graduation, Carl joined the United States Navy. Upon completion of basic training at the San Diego Naval Training Center, Carl was assigned to the USS Coral Sea and served 4 years during the Vietnam conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1967 with the rank of BT3 (Boilerman 3rd Class). Carl returned to his home of Colorado Springs, CO and started his career with Colorado Springs Utilities. After 31 faithful years of service with Colorado Springs Utilities, Carl retired as a Shift Supervisor.
In 2003, Carl became a life member of the American Legion, Post 42. From 2016-2019 he served as Unit Commander and completed his tenure as Vice Commander. As a member of the American Legion, he was proud to help serve the needs of the local community.
Carl and his beloved wife Linda enjoyed 53 years together, building their life in Colorado Springs and retiring in Aguilar, CO in 1998. Carl's passion in life was living the western rancher way of life. He pursued raising cattle on a small scale and enjoyed the hard work that came with it. He treasured the many relationships he shared with his horses, dogs and area ranchers as well as local friends and neighbors. Carl was known to be a feisty character but loyal, kind and generous to the core.
Carl is survived by his wife, Linda; brother, Jon (Judy) Barkley of Colorado Springs, CO; 2 sisters-in-law, Jeanne (John) Greenlee of Cedaredge, CO and Judith (Ernest) Lavigne of Orange, CA; 2 nieces, 2 nephews and 11 great nieces and nephews.
There will be a private military ceremony with interment following at Pike's Peak Military Cemetery in Colorado Springs, CO.
Arrangements made under the direction of Comi Funeral Home.
Memorial messages can be made through legacy.com/obituaries/thechronicle-news.
Additional messages can be made after October 1, 2020 at the Veterans Legacy Memorial at vlm.cem.va.gov.
Memorial donations can be made to Noah's Ark Animal Welfare Association, P.O. Box 478, Trinidad, CO 81082.