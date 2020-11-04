It breaks my heart writing this. Carmen Colangelo passed away unexpectedly at home at the age of 56 on October 23, 2020. She was recently diagnosed with throat cancer and was getting ready to face the upcoming challenges this cancer was going to throw at her.



Carmen was a life long resident of Trinidad, Colorado. She was born April 23, 1964 to Ramona Gallegos O'caña and Bennie Gallegos. She had a total of 15 other siblings. Carmen had a rough upbringing as her dad passed away while she was only 2 years old and her mother when she was only 9 years old. Her brother Eugene and sister-in-law Francis finished raising her and molding her into the woman she was. Carmen was a kind, caring, and forgiving soul. She graduated Trinidad High School in 1982 and was a true die hard Miner fan that attended every football game in her younger years. She also loved the Denver Broncos. She then attended TSJC in pursuit of a degree in psychology but fell short because she found the love of her life Ralph Colangelo in 1984. Carmen always followed Ralph after that. They went on to have 3 beautiful children, which Carmen devoted her life to as a homemaker. The pride and love she had for her children was unconditional which she instilled three of her best traits in, Josh has the heart and kindness, Jessica has the dedication and devotion, and her youngest Jeremy has her honesty and humbleness, which resembled Carmen as a whole.



Carmen met many great friends that she loved like family. Steve and Eleanor Dooley were like a second a family to Carmen. They meant the world to her as did she did them.



She had a total of 6 grandchildren, one which was laid to rest at the age of 3. Carmen loved each of her grandchildren the same and she always found a way to make each of them feel special.



Carmen had a good spirit about life and knew God's plan would once make sense to her. But once her soulmate passed away on 11/5/19 she was never the same, as her love for him was so deep. No matter the situation Carmen always managed to smile and make everyone feel comfortable and welcomed. Carmen is preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband Ralph; granddaughter Jasmine; brothers Juan, Patrick, Anthony, Eugene, Thomas; and sister Barbra.



She is survived by son Josh & granddaughter Sophia; daughter Jessica; grandkids Destiny, Jesus & Angel; son Jeremy and grandson Zavier (her little bambino); brothers Bob, Dave, and Paul; sisters Mary, Sally, Anita, Rose, Dolores & Darlene; along with many nieces and nephews and close friends. Carmen will be greatly missed and remembered for her kind heart and beautiful smile.



Funeral will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1pm at the First Christian Church with Pastor Cary officiating.



Private inurnment at a later date.



Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

