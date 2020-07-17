Clara Mae (Valenti) Bak, 84, passed away on July 12, 2020, at Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center in Walsenburg. She was born on August 2, 1935, in Trinidad, CO to Sam and Anna (Bracco) Valenti who preceded her in death. Clara Mae was united in marriage to Marvin Bak on August 6, 1968.



Clara Mae worked at Mt. San Rafael Hospital in Trinidad before moving to Walsenburg where she worked for Dr. Arthur Vialpando, Dr. Solomon Villalon, and Dr. Joe Villalon until her retirement. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Bak; brother, Sam A. Valenti; brother-in-law, Albert W. Guadagnoli; niece, Darlene Guadagnoli; father and mother-in-law, Carlo and Agnes Bak; sister-in-law, Virginia Bak; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Barbara Chelon; and nephew, David Gilletti. She is survived by sister, Mary Ann Guadagnoli; nephew, Albert (Gwen) Guadagnoli; nieces, Kathy (Al) Bonato and Gerry (Richard) Unrein; nephew, Michael Guadagnoli; brother-in-law, Robert Bak; nephews Russell and Nathan Bak; niece, Jennifer Gilletti; and nephew, Brian Chelon. Also surviving are several great-nieces and great-nephews; numerous cousins; and many dear, close friends.



Services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Walsenburg. The rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Isaac Kariuki officiating. Inurnment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery North. Arrangements made by Boies-Ortega Funeral Home.

