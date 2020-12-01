Dennis Orlando Edward Felthager, age 19, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 24, 2020.



He was born in Pueblo, Colorado on November 30, 2000 to Corey Jay Felthager and Carla Moore and lived in Trinidad, Colorado. He graduated from Goal Academy in 2019 and was currently attending Trinidad State Junior College, majoring in Automative Service Technology.



His biggest pride and joy was his son Malachi, his Little Warrior. He was a great Dad and loved his son unconditionally. He loved life and always had a positive attitude. He had big dreams in which he was pursuing and one of them was becoming a professional rapper, by creating his own raps, music and recordings with his special friends. He also wanted to join the Air Force after receiving his degree in auto-mechanics.



He enjoyed reading, working out and staying fit, playing basketball, football, shooting guns, archery and cooking. He mostly loved spending time with his family and friends and he was very spiritual. He also loved to visit his Nana every single day. Denny will be deeply missed, especially his beautiful infectious smile and his hugs. They were the best hugs in world. No one hugged like Denny did. He would let you know how much he loved you by his hugs. Gone to soon. Happy 20th Birthday with our Lord Denny. We love and miss you.



He was preceded in death by his Grandpa Dennis Felthager and Benny Romero; special aunty Irma Furu; uncle Clint Furu; uncle Frederick Niccoli (Joy); and cousins Joey Niccoli and Matthew Niccoli. He is survived by his son Malachi King Felthager; his dad Corey Felthager; mother Carla Moore; brother Benny Martinez (Adina); his Nana Frances Niccoli; his grandmas Annette Felthager and Mary Elizabeth Moore; his aunties Gaylene Furu-Vigil, Joy Niccoli and Lisa Gerardo; uncles Robert Vigil Jr. and Edward Romero; his special cousins Lilijaña Vigil, Race Vigil, and Mark Miera, Rachele Martinez, Carlos Aragon. The love of his life was Serefina Arellano. Special Friends Michael Armijo IV and family, Slade Maes, Homer Jones and many other family and friends.



Active Pallbearers are Benny Martinez, Michael Armijo IV, Slade Maes, Jeremy Tinker, Tyrique Yazzie and Sergio Martinez Herrera.



Honorary Pallbearers are Lilijaña Vigil, Race Vigil, Robert Vigil Jr., Edward Romero, Michael Armijo V, Estrella Armijo, LeJon Gutierrez and Vincent Diminio.



Visitation is Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 3pm-7pm at Comi Funeral Home Chapel.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10am at Holy Trinity Church. Private Interment at the Masonic Cemetery.



COVID restrictions apply.



If you would like to make a donation for his son Malachi King Felthager, 1 year old, please make donations to Dennis Felthager Memorial Fund at Century Savings & Loan 233 E. Main Street, Trinidad, CO 81082.



Celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

