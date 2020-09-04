Diana was born in Trinidad, Colorado on November 3, 1936 to Adelaide and John O'Connor. She attended and graduated from Trinidad High School in 1954. Following graduation, she attended Trinidad State Junior College and graduated in 1956. Soon after, she was married to Robert (Bob) Mauney III, also of Trinidad, and they moved to Boulder where Bob attended the University of Colorado. They later moved to the Denver area where both worked until children Linda and Brian were born. Diana was always the busy room mother and PTA member at the kids' schools, and an avid supporter of all their extra-curricular activities and sports.



In later years, she and Bob became very active in Friends of Historical Trinidad, a non-profit group dedicated to the preservation of historic landmarks in their hometown, a famous stop on the Santa Fe Trail. She devoted 23 years as FHT Secretary, beginning in 1997, and was considered "historian" and keeper of all important details. Diana was publisher of the bi-annual newsletter keeping the members "in the loop" with Trinidad, featuring members and/or Trinidad residents' achievements, the current events, as well as, FHT collaborative preservation projects in association with History Colorado. She was liaison to the Trinidad Historical Society, History Colorado, and various organizations having connections to anything Trinidad. Diana served as ambassador and was the first to greet people as they attended the picnic or the FHT fall luncheon. She was an integral part of Friends of Historical Trinidad.



She was a big Bronco's fan, and also championed the game of lacrosse, a game that Bob helped to grow in Colorado as an official. Today, son Brian and grandson Hugo both officiate lacrosse games. Grandchildren, Hugo and Estelle, are both current players, keeping the legacy going!



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents, Adelaide and John O'Connor; and her brother, Maurice. Her father, John, was a sports contributor for the Morning Light, a local Trinidad newspaper, the sports editor for the Trinidad Chronicle News, sports announcer for KCRT Radio in Trinidad and was widely known for being Master of Ceremonies for the annual Trinidad State Junior College Invitational Basketball Tournament.



She is survived by her children, Linda (Littleton), and Brian (Denver); daughter-in-law Janee; and grandchildren, Hugo and Estelle. Her favorite times were the years she spent as "Gram" / Nanny to Hugo and Estelle. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy! Diana had a ready smile for everyone, was super positive and out-going. She did not know the meaning of the word "No," was always eager to help in any way.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Historical Trinidad at 1991 S. Lowell Blvd., Denver, CO 80219-5359.

