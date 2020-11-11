Doug Mangino, 63, passed away suddenly on November 7, 2020.
He was born on June 23, 1957 in Trinidad, CO to Carmen Sonny Mangino and Ila Mangino. He graduated Trinidad High School in 1975, and attended TSJC. In April 1976, he went to work for the railroad, which is now known as BNSF. He worked there for 39 years and 5 months before retiring in 2015. On September 22, 1979, he married the love of his life Sharon Maniscalco. They had their first child Brandon Mangino on June 7, 1981 and second child Jeremy Mangino on October 2, 1982. Sharon & Doug just celebrated 41 years of marriage this past September.
He was preceded in death by father Sonny Mangino. Survived by wife Sharon Mangino; son Brandon Mangino (daughter-in-law Thea); son Jeremy Mangino; grandson Mario Mangino; mother Ila Mangino; father and mother-in-law Philip & Adeline Maniscalco; 4 brothers Jeff Mangino, Rick Mangino, John Mangino, Tim Mangino and their spouses; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Gerald & Toni Maniscalco; numerous nieces and nephews; cousins and friends.
Private Services on Monday, Nov 16, 2020 at 10:00 am at Comi Chapel for immediate family due to COVID Restrictions.
We know that Doug had many family and friends. Sharon would like to ask if anyone has a story or memory of him please share with us by card or email at sharmangino@gmail.com
.
Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.