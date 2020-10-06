1/1
Douglas Alan Ridolfi
1960 - 2020
Douglas Alan Ridolfi passed on to eternal life on September 8, 2020 at his home in Colorado Springs from complications of the flu.

Born in Pueblo, Colorado January 18, 1960 to parents who preceded him in death, Bernardino and Catherine Louise Ridolfi. Doug attended Trinidad Public Schools, Trinidad Catholic High and graduated from Trinidad State College in electronics. He worked for Texas Instruments after college, and various other companies throughout his career. He also was known for his independent "handyman" and tile work in Trinidad. He is remembered by his infectious laughter and good spirits before his long ten year illness.

He is survived by ex wife Pamela Ellis; children, Ryan (Heather) and Rachel Ridolfi (Josh Messer); grandchildren Lucas Cameron and Austin Ridolfi and Kaysen Messer. He is also survived by brother Bernard Ridolfi; and sisters Gina Raye (John), Rita Stephens, Mary Wright, Kathy Duffy and Anna Ridolfi; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle and cousins. His sister Barbara Smith and niece Cady Raye preceded him in death.

A Memorial Service officiated by Brother Harry is to be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mullare Murphy Funeral Home with interment in the Catholic Cemetery immediately following under the direction of Tom Murphy.

(COVID precautionary measures will be upheld)

Published in The Chronicle-News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
