Earl James Micek
1970 - 2020
Earl James Micek was born on March 19,1970 in Walsenburg, Colorado. Earl passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Craig Hospital, due to injuries from a scuba diving accident in March, while in Belize.

He was raised in Aguilar and graduated Aguilar High School in 1988. He attended college in Phoenix, Arizona and lived in Colorado Springs through adulthood.

Earl was a Godly man. He loved his family, crew and friends. No one was a stranger to him. His social and humorous personality was infectious to those around him. Earl loved adventure and enjoyed scuba diving, motorcycle riding, golf, hunting, fishing and so much more.

Throughout his life Earl was a very giving person, he was involved with multiple charities, many dealt with the Veterans. He was always helping anyone who needed it. His final act was being a tissue donor.

Earl will be missed by his mother, Sandra Micek; daughter, Karlee Micek; brother, Duane Micek; sister-n-law, Heidi Micek; niece, Grace Micek; aunts, Rita Thompson, and Esther Pugnetti. Preceding in death are his father, John Micek; uncles, Charles Healey, Angelo Pugnetti, Fred Micek, and Jim Micek; and cousin "Jackie" Micek.

The family is having a private service.

In lieu of flowers or money to the family, donations can be made in Earl's memory to Craig Hospital Foundation, 3425 South Clarkson Street, Engelwood, CO 80113.

Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

Published in The Chronicle-News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Comi Funeral Home - Trinidad
1804 E Main
Trinidad, CO 81082
(719) 846-3347
August 4, 2020
I’m so sorry . Earl was in my sister Carolyn’s class . So I remember him and your family . He was such a nice person .
MaryAnn Andreatta-Roe
Friend
