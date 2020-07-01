Eleanor Sena

Eleanor Marie (Plein) Sena



Eleanor passed away June 19, 2020 at the age of 95.



She is preceded in death by her husband Lester R Sena, parents Marie (Thill) and Ferdinand F Plein, daughter Mary Begano, and sister Florence Kohn.



She is survived by her son Mike (Cindy) Sena, son-in-law Randy Begano, granddaughter Kendra (Jeff) Pelle, grandsons Dillon Sena and Dante Begano, great granddaughter Sadie Jo Pelle, sister Mary Lou Petit, numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.



Eleanor grew up in Wabasha, MN and later attended St. Mary's Academy where she earned her nursing degree. She then relocated to Denver, CO where she met and married Lester. Together, they moved to Trinidad, CO where she worked at Mt. San Rafael Hospital, and they attended Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. She later devoted her life to raising their family.



She was known and loved by many in the community for her caring, giving, and kind nature. She will be missed by all who loved her dearly.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Noah's Ark Animal Shelter in Trinidad.



Arrangements made under the direction of Comi Funeral Home.

