Elizabeth "Lizzie" Bojangles Everhart was called home to be with the Lord on June 20, 2020. She was 38.



Lizzie was born on March 30, 1982 to Mike and Maxie (Cook) Everhart, the youngest of four children. After the loss of their infant daughter Elisa to meningitis, Lizzie's birth was a miracle, a precious gift from God to her family. Her sweet spirit brought great joy to them through those times of darkness, and she continued to shine her light and joy onto all who knew her throughout her life.



Lizzie grew up in a large, close-knit family and was the apple of her parents' eyes. She lovingly joked and often told stories about how she never got away with anything as "the baby" of the family, between her parents, her protective older brother Grady and his friends, her big sister and confidant, Eliza, and her extended family members.



Lizzie attended elementary and middle schools in Colorado Springs, and later Trinidad Catholic High School, where she made many lifelong friends. She was also a cheerleader and graduated at the top of her class in 2000. Lizzie went on to attend Trinidad State Junior College for one year.



Lizzie was known for her fiery spirit, her friendly, happy, outgoing nature, and her big, beautiful, bright, and sometimes mischievous smile. A little bit country girl and a little bit city girl, she was equally as beautiful and comfortable dressed sharply and polished with her hair and makeup done, as she was in sweat pants, flip flops and a tank top, hair up in a messy bun. She was not known to have a great singing voice, but she loved to sing out loudly and proudly nonetheless, which always brought cheer and a smile to your face.



Lizzie truly adored children and was like a little mother hen to all the children of her family and friends. Lizzie's greatest joy in life, however, was becoming a mother to her own children, Emily and Colton. She felt very blessed by God to be given these precious gifts, and she loved them with all her heart and soul. A wonderful, kind, loving, fun, and patient mother, she also instilled in her children the importance of having good manners and respect for others. Lizzie was a sweet soul with a huge heart - a loyal, thoughtful, unselfish, and genuinely caring person.



She was nice to everyone she met and never hesitated to lend a helping hand when her family or friends needed her. She was the kind of friend who would drop everything she was doing to clean your house and cook dinner for you if you were having a bad day. She will be deeply and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Lizzie was preceded in death by sister Elisa Everhart, father Mike Everhart, brother-in-law Ernie Moltrer, great grandmother Docia (Big Mama) Montgomery, grandfather Frank Ganatta and best friend forever Rebecca Anne "Annie" Bingham. Left to cherish Lizzie's memory is daughter Emily Stetina, son Colton Cobb, mother Maxie Cook (Everhart), brother Grady (Angela) Garrison, sister Eliza (Alex) Archuleta, grandmother J.J. Ganatta, nephews and nieces Dustyn Daugherty, Kix Moltrer, Anabella Archuleta, Gabby Garrison, Gavin Garrison, Gabe Garrison and Ruby Fitzgerald, other relatives and other dear friends.



