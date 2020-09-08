1/1
Elsie Catherine (Hern) Cannon
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie Cannon passed away at the age of 99. She was employed as the Town Clerk of LaVeta for many years. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards and watching game shows.
Elsie was preceded in death by her son Carl Edward Cannon Jr.; parents Clay and Sarah Hern; siblings Beulah (Charles) Tuggle, Lois (James) Dick, Clayton (Bonnie) Hern.
Elsie is survived by her daughter-in-law Sandy Cannon; grandchildren Waide (Tiffany) Cannon, Jarrod (LeAnn) Cannon, Jess (Lisa) Cannon, Nychole Cannon (Amber Kindle); six great grandsons; two great granddaughters; and family member Judy Dean Pierce.
As per Elsie's wishes, she will be cremated. Pallbearers will be her 4 grandchildren. Honorary Pallbearers will be her 8 great grandchildren.
Funeral Memorial Services will be held at First Christian Church, 200 S. Walnut, Trinidad, CO, on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11am with Pastor Cary Nelson officiating.
Private inurnment at a later date.
Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Chronicle-News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Comi Funeral Home - Trinidad
1804 E Main
Trinidad, CO 81082
(719) 846-3347
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Comi Funeral Home - Trinidad

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved