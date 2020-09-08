Elsie Cannon passed away at the age of 99. She was employed as the Town Clerk of LaVeta for many years. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards and watching game shows.

Elsie was preceded in death by her son Carl Edward Cannon Jr.; parents Clay and Sarah Hern; siblings Beulah (Charles) Tuggle, Lois (James) Dick, Clayton (Bonnie) Hern.

Elsie is survived by her daughter-in-law Sandy Cannon; grandchildren Waide (Tiffany) Cannon, Jarrod (LeAnn) Cannon, Jess (Lisa) Cannon, Nychole Cannon (Amber Kindle); six great grandsons; two great granddaughters; and family member Judy Dean Pierce.

As per Elsie's wishes, she will be cremated. Pallbearers will be her 4 grandchildren. Honorary Pallbearers will be her 8 great grandchildren.

Funeral Memorial Services will be held at First Christian Church, 200 S. Walnut, Trinidad, CO, on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11am with Pastor Cary Nelson officiating.

Private inurnment at a later date.

Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

