Esther Angelina Mattedi, 96, passed away on July 19, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Pueblo. She was born on September 23, 1923 in Ludlow, Colorado to Allesio & Matilda (Toller) Mattedi.Esther worked for AT&T for 38 years while living in Trinidad and Denver. She then moved to Swink in 1995. She enjoyed gardening, roses, peonies and clematis.She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; special close friends, Kent "Butch" Werner, Stan Werner and Sue Ellen Mills. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Joe & Jimmy; four sisters, Theresa, Rose, Lillian and Mary; infant sister, Angela; nephew, David Echer; and close friend, Kay Werner.Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Both services will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Patrick Parish with Father Henry Wertin officiating. Interment will follow at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.