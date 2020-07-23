1/1
Esther Angelina Mattedi
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther Angelina Mattedi, 96, passed away on July 19, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Pueblo. She was born on September 23, 1923 in Ludlow, Colorado to Allesio & Matilda (Toller) Mattedi.

Esther worked for AT&T for 38 years while living in Trinidad and Denver. She then moved to Swink in 1995. She enjoyed gardening, roses, peonies and clematis.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; special close friends, Kent "Butch" Werner, Stan Werner and Sue Ellen Mills. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Joe & Jimmy; four sisters, Theresa, Rose, Lillian and Mary; infant sister, Angela; nephew, David Echer; and close friend, Kay Werner.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Both services will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Patrick Parish with Father Henry Wertin officiating. Interment will follow at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com.

Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Chronicle-News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Rosary
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Patrick Parish
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Patrick Parish
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Interment
02:00 PM
Trinidad Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home
401 Raton Ave
La Junta, CO 81050
(719) 384-8777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved