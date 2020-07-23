Esther Angelina Mattedi, 96, passed away on July 19, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Pueblo. She was born on September 23, 1923 in Ludlow, Colorado to Allesio & Matilda (Toller) Mattedi.
Esther worked for AT&T for 38 years while living in Trinidad and Denver. She then moved to Swink in 1995. She enjoyed gardening, roses, peonies and clematis.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; special close friends, Kent "Butch" Werner, Stan Werner and Sue Ellen Mills. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Joe & Jimmy; four sisters, Theresa, Rose, Lillian and Mary; infant sister, Angela; nephew, David Echer; and close friend, Kay Werner.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Both services will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Patrick Parish with Father Henry Wertin officiating. Interment will follow at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
