Flora J. Vigil, age 97, passed away peacefully at home on August 28, 2020.



She was born in Madrid, Colorado on October 17, 1922 to Constancia (Trujillo) and Augustin Roybal.



On June 13, 1946, Flora was united in marriage to Phil Vigil at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Flora loved her family and all children. She loved spoiling her many grandchildren.



She liked to sew and cook and especially liked to go out to eat.



Preceding her in death are parents Constancia and Augustin Roybal; husband Phil Vigil; sons Johnny and Thomas; daughters MaryAnn and Judy; grandsons Mel and Randy; granddaughter Patricia; great granddaughter Brittany; sisters Eva, Frances, Nora, Mary Ellen, Madeline; brothers Tommy, August, Freddy; and son-in-law Frank.



She is survived by daughters Emily (Mel) Sanchez, Denver, Patricia Cordova, Trinidad; son Jesse Vigil, Trinidad; brothers George (Georgina) Roybal, CA, Pat (Patsy) Roybal, Denver; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 11 great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Wednesday from 3pm-7pm at the Comi Chapel.



Rosary will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 7pm at the Comi Chapel, recited by Brother Harry Gonzales.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1pm at Holy Trinity Church.



Interment will follow at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery.



Active pallbearers are Antonio Cordova, Matthew Baca, Angel Baca, Joleen Castellano, Janine Cordova and Geyonah Cordova.



Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

