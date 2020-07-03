Florence Marie Cuccia, age 84, of Trinidad, Colorado, passed away at the Trinidad Inn Nursing Home on June 24, 2020.



She was born December 29, 1935 in El Moro, Colorado to Amelio Veltri and Jennie Spicola. Shortly after her mother's tragic death in April of 1937, her father Amelio, took her to the home of his sister and brother-in-law Nellie Veltri and Sam Welch, in Starkville, Colorado and asked if they would please raise Florence. Florence developed affectionate and loving feelings for them and always referred to Sam and Nellie as "mom and dad."



She was preceded in death by her biological parents Amelio Veltri and Jennie Spicola, her "mom and dad" Sam Welch and Nellie Veltri, her sister Anna Mae Veltri (Bernasconi), and her husband Joseph Cuccia.



She was laid to rest in the Trinidad Cemetery.

