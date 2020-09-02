1/1
Floyd N. Sandoval
Floyd N. Sandoval, age 67, passed away at Mt. San Rafael Hospital on August 30, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents Eloy and Bernice Sandoval and sister Virginia Apodaca.

Survived by children, Tekoa, Carlos, Sarah, Isaac, and 3 grandchildren, Jonah, Alpha and Emily.

Floyd will be greatly missed by those who were fortunate to know and love him.

At his request, cremation with no services.

Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

Published in The Chronicle-News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
