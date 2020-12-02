Francisco Arturo Sanchez, 82, of Pueblo, passed away on November 24, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his son, Arthur G. Sanchez; parents, Cristobal and Celia Sanchez; siblings, Dominic Sanchez and James Sanchez. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Ruth Sanchez; children, Reginald (Leslie) Sanchez, Sharol Sanchez, Rudy (Michelle) Rodriguez and Ursula (Jason) Torres; grandchildren, Joshua, Regina, Evangeline, Carolyn, Francisco, Cristobal, LauraRae, Adrian, Reginald Jr., Jayda, Arthur, Raymond, Nicole and Miranda; 15 great grandchildren; siblings, Rosalie (Fred) Martinez, Phyllis Lucero, Bertha (Roy) Robinson, Rita (Wayne) Trujillo, Christine (Marty) Espinoza and Richard (Becky) Sanchez; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.



Private Family Service with Live stream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home, Pueblo and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home, Pueblo, 10:00 am at Thursday, December 3, 2020. Interment to follow, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

