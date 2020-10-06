Francisco Fermin Torres, age 75, of Segundo died Saturday, September 26, 2020.



Fermin was born on June 10, 1945 in San Juan, Colorado to Issac (Isaias) Torres and Genevieve Bernal. He was known as "The Highway Mechanic." He was a devout Catholic, enjoyed talking to people and visiting with family. He began working at Vermejo Park at the age of eleven. He also worked for the Colorado-Wyoming railroad and in the construction industry.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Genevieve Bernal; father, Isaac Torres; step-father Libario Bernal; wife, Minnie Torres; and stepson, Robert Lobato.



He is survived by his sons, Salvador and Jami Torres of Elizabeth,Colorado; Dean and Tina Vigil Torres of Raton, New Mexico; thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; sister, Maxine Pollard, Pueblo, Colorado; brothers John Bernal, Raton, NM; Carl Bernal, Pueblo, CO; and Max Bernal, Trinidad, CO.



Rosary will be 6 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Comi Funeral Home in Trinidad with Brother Harry Gonzales officiating.



Burial will be at Tercio Cemetery at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020.



A celebration of life dinner will be held following the burial at First Christian Church at 200 S. Walnut, (corner of Walnut & First) in Trinidad at 1:00 p.m.



Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store