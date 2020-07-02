1/
Genevieve Bernal
1919 - 2020
Genevieve Bernal

Genevieve Bernal, passed away on June 21, 2020 at the Trinidad Inn Nursing Home at the tender age of 100.

She was born in Tercio, CO, on November 7, 1919 to Felicita (Romero) and Agapita Sisneros who preceded her in death.

Also preceding her in death are sons Pete Bernal, and Sam Martinez.

Survivors are children Fermin Torres, John Bernal, Carl Bernal, Max Bernal, Maxine Pollard, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives.

At her request, cremation with private services with inurnment in the Tercio Cemetery.

Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

Published in The Chronicle-News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Inurnment
Funeral services provided by
Comi Funeral Home - Trinidad
1804 E Main
Trinidad, CO 81082
(719) 846-3347
