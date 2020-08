Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family

Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family

Genevieve Bernal passed away on June 21, 2020.



Services for Gramma will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Tercio Cemetery in Weston, CO. Officiating the services will be Brother Harry Gonzales. Lunch is being served after services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store