1/1
Herbert Kevin Pearson
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert Kevin Pearson, 57, of La Junta, passed away unexpectedly on November 16, 2020 at his La Junta home. He was born on April 19, 1963 in Compton, California to Gary Dean & Louise Janet (Kohl) Pearson. Herb married Tina Kreiner.

Herb was very involved in the community and he loved riding his Harley. A member of the Rocky Ford Lions Club and Elks Lodge #1147. He was to be a founding member of the Otero County Protectors of Abused Children bikers club. He shared his passion for guns and was a 4-H shooting sports instructor.

In 1994, Herb started his career in concrete at Valco in Gunnison, CO. He was always a hardworking man but always made time for his family. He was a kind, compassionate, God fearing man, and amazing father, loving husband and son. Herb absolutely adored his grandchildren.

Herb was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence & Mary Kohl and Arthur & Thelma Pearson; his daughter, Jessica; and his grandson, Daniel. He is survived by his parents, Gary & Jan Pearson; sister, Tracy (Kyle) Scheideman; his wife of 35 years, Tina; daughters, Janna & Joy; grandchildren, Faith, Joseph, Hope, Taven, Layla and Tatum; nephews, Brian & Casey; as well as numerous extended family members.

A memorial to honor Herb's life will be held in the Spring of 2021.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to help the family with funeral costs through First National Bank of La Junta, 402 Colorado Avenue, La Junta, CO, 81050.

Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Chronicle-News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home
401 Raton Ave
La Junta, CO 81050
(719) 384-8777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved