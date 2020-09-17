Jerry Joe Grosso was born on September 13th, 1945 and passed away at Parkview Hospital on September 8th, 2020 with his wife, children and grandchildren present.



He is survived by his wife Barbara; son Mark Grosso; daughter Shawna Grosso; grandchildren Corey Sandoval-Grosso and Michael Rodriguez; and numerous other beloved family members and friends.



Per Jerry's wishes, no services will be held. A private Celebration of Jerry's Life will be held at a later date.



Condolences for the family may be sent to 1701 Santa Fe Trail, Lot 67, Trinidad, CO 81082.



Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

