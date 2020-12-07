1/1
JoAnn (Buccola) Maes
1933 - 2020
JoAnn Maes, age 87, peacefully passed to our dear Father in Heaven on December 2nd, 2020 at her home in Trinidad, Colorado.

She was born in Sopris, Colorado on October 22, 1933 to Rose (Colletti) Buccola and James Buccola. She attended Lincoln Elementary and High School and graduated as Valedictorian of her class in 1951. She attended Central Business School in Denver, Colorado and graduated in 1952. She started her career in 1952 in the Banking Industry in Trinidad, Colorado where she worked as a Bank Teller, Head Bookkeeper.

She was united in marriage to Gerald K. Maes on June 1, 1957 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Trinidad, Colorado. They shared three children together and 2 grandchildren.

She continued in the altruistic family tradition of serving on committees for poetry, art and essay contests at Trinidad Catholic High School.

She supported Holy Trinity Grade School and Trinidad Catholic High School for many years. She was a member of the Altar Society, Catholic Daughters of America for 50 years, member of St. Vincent DePaul and member of the Senior Citizens Center.

She and her husband spent 20 years living in Deming, NM in the winter months where they were very active in 2 of the Catholic Churches and many of the community organizations. She loved traveling, dancing, rock collecting, cooking, reading and spending time with her family and friends.

Preceding her in death are parents, Rose and Jim Buccola; husband, Gerald Maes; and son, Wesley Maes.

Survivors are daughters, Valerie Maes, Trinidad, CO, Audrey (Bradley) Serazio, Montrose, CO; grandchildren, Shawn and Nathan Maes; and sisters, Mary Ida Oliver, Denver, CO, Betty Blasi, Trinidad, CO; many nieces/nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 from 3:00-7:00pm at the Comi Chapel. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 with Rosary at 9:00am at the Comi Chapel followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery. COVID restrictions apply.

Arrangements have been made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Chronicle-News on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Comi Funeral Home - Trinidad
DEC
9
Rosary
09:00 AM
Comi Funeral Home - Trinidad
DEC
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Comi Funeral Home - Trinidad
1804 E Main
Trinidad, CO 81082
(719) 846-3347
