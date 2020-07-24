Joe I. Lopez, age 84, passed away on July 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Covenant Hospital of Plainview, Texas.



Joe was born in Raton, NM to Celso Lopez and Mary Cresencia Sandoval Lopez. He is preceded in death by his parents & siblings: Tonita, Sally, Louisa, Isabell, Celso, Bobby and by sons Walter, Gabriel & Steven.



Survivors include: brothers Charlie (Valerie) Lopez, Gilbert (Eve) Lopez, Moises (Margaret) Sanchez; sisters Jean (Joseph) Romero & Lilly Lopez Trujillo & companion Bobby Trujillo; daughters: Theresa, Pearl, Marcella, Margaret, Bridget, Angie & Jackie; step son; 36 grand children; and 26 great grand children.



Joe went to Raton High School and also joined the National Guard. He made his career as a Culinary Chef and he catered for some famous people while living in California & Colorado. He worked for the New Mexico Boy's School and retired while living in Maxwell, NM. He then moved to Clayton, NM, where he resided and opened a restaurant.



When Joe officially retired from cooking, he moved to Guymon, Oklahoma.



Joe enjoyed singing and entertaining those he loved and who wanted to listen. As a child, he loved fishing with his grandfather Duclineo, and later enjoyed fishing with his grandkids, especially after retiring from the boy's school. He loved his grandkids helping him on the ranch. There would be times when it was quiet at night and he would spend hours outside talking about past times when he was growing up. Other times he'd have family gatherings and entertain. He liked to tell jokes, watch football, boxing, and the news, and he enjoyed traveling places and would enjoy the views.



There was hardly anything he complained about. He was a wonderful person, a loving father, and a loving brother and would not want the family to fight; he wanted love and peace!



Remember uncle Lolo; remember him as a father, grandfather, and brother. He loved who loved him!



Due to the COVID-19, there are no memorial services or mass scheduled at this time for Joe I. Lopez.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store