John Fred Madrid, age 87, gained his wings and passed away peacefully at Parkview Medical Center on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

John was born October 14, 1932 in Trinchera, Colorado to Genoveva (Lopez) and Antonio Madrid. He married Angelina (Mestas) Madrid and resided in Trinidad. He was employed with Las Animas County Road and Bridge for over 40 years. John lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed spending time with his family, attending the Labor Day Rodeo, watching baseball games, going for walks and his evening rides with his daughter Loretta.

He was preceded in death by his wife Angelina Madrid, son John Madrid Jr. and sister Maria I Vigil. Left to cherish his memory: son Jason Madrid (Tracy Folsom), daughters Loretta (Randy Griego), Teresa Madrid (Johnny Salazar), Barbara (Ernie Martinez), Lynnette (Jeremiah Tillery), grandchildren Crissy Griego, Jeffery Martinez, Joe Madrid (Tracy Toupal), Amanda Montoya, great grandchildren Isaiah Madrid (Johanna Clawson), Joseph Madrid (Jo Jo), great great grandchildren Sincere Madrid, brothers Steve Madrid, Bobby (Margie Madrid), sisters Bernice Madrid, Shirley Gray, numerous nieces and nephews and special caregivers Tracy Folsom and Roberta Denton.

Active Pallbearers: Randy Griego, Teako Fahey, Jeffery Martinez, Joe Madrid, Johnny Salazar, Steve Madrid and Ryan Folsom.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 3pm-7pm at the Comi Chapel.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10am at the Comi Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Harry Gonzales officiating.

Interment will follow at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery.



To my dear angel

in heaven

I just want you to know

That you are always

in my thoughts

And how much

I Love you so

that is how it should be

I know you are

in Gods Care

But when I get to heaven

He will give you back to me



