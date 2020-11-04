1/1
John J. Velasquez
1944 - 2020
John J. Velasquez, age 76, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 in Thornton, CO. He was born in Trinidad, CO on April 7, 1944.

Preceded in death by his mother, Natividad Velasquez; his father, Paul Velasquez, Sr.; his brothers, Felix Velasquez and Eugene Velasquez; his sisters, Lorraine Garcia, Barbara Martinez and Marie Santistevan; and daughter, Valerie Martinez.

Survived by his sister, Elsie Valdez; brothers, Paul "Chief" (Madeline) Velasquez, George (Victoria) Velasquez, Robert (Judy) Velasquez; special nephew/Godson, Jim Garcia; good friend Flora Mestas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

At his request, he was cremated. No service will be held due to COVID-19.

Published in The Chronicle-News on Nov. 4, 2020.
November 3, 2020
Uncle Johnny I will forever hold the fun memories you gave us as children when we visited from Nevada. RIP fly with the Angels
Brenda Velasquez- Baca
Family
