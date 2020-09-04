John Matthew Gyurman passed away Sunday, August 23rd. He was born, August 1, 1965 in Trinidad to John L. & Daria Gyurman. John graduated from Hoehne High School in 1983. He was an active FFA & 4-H member. John continued to work at the Gyurman Ranch alongside his dad & grandfather raising Hereford & Red Angus cattle.
Preceding him in death are his grandparents John & Josephine Gyurman, John & Dorothy Boyle; aunt Rhonda Laird; uncle Alfred Gyurman & sister LeAndra Gyurman.
He is survived by his daughters Natasia (Jarod) Cosgrove, Krysta (Mike) Toci; parents John L. & Daria Gyurman; brother Scott (Polly) Gyurman; grandchildren Charles Lawler, Logan & Landen Toci; uncle Ed (Joy) Gyurman; cousins Carrie Gyurman Wills and Barbara (Scott) Redfield; along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins & many rowdy friends.
Services to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
.
Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.